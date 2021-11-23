Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 306.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $936.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.