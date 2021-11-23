Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 842,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 536,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $135.21 and a 12 month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.15.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.