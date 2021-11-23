Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 21.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,574. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.