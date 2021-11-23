Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.62. 16,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

