Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

