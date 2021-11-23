Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 2,909 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

ALRM traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $83.95. 302,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,332. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

