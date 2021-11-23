Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading Down 9.6%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.50. 10,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 395,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.