Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

