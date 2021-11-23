Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.51 and last traded at $122.78. 7,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

