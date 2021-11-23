AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.70

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.70 and traded as high as C$42.29. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$41.67, with a volume of 90,269 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

