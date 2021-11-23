Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Update

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Agilyx AS in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. Agilyx AS has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

