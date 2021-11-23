Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives $158.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANNSF. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock remained flat at $$151.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

