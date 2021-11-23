Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $344.01

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344.01 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 331 ($4.32), with a volume of 192771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of £706.16 million and a PE ratio of 51.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.26.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.