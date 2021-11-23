Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

ADBE traded down $19.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $654.26. 33,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,156. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.33. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.