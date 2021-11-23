Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,245 ($42.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,963 ($38.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,190.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,260.85. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total transaction of £241,956 ($316,117.06). Insiders sold 28,186 shares of company stock worth $92,902,708 over the last 90 days.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

