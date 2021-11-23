Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson Sells 4,453 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
