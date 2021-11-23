Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $891.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

AYI traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $217.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.47. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

