ACoconut Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,320.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $731,993.05 and approximately $102,320.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars.

