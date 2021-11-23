Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ASPCF) is one of 897 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5240 19165 41370 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.84%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million -$24.42 million -1.20 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.54

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,226.29% -130.30% -28.39%

Volatility and Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

