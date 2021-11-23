Abitshadow Token Hits Market Cap of $21,400.90 (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 80% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $21,400.90 and approximately $65.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.30 or 0.07324004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,260.11 or 0.99883580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Coin Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

Abitshadow Token Coin Trading

