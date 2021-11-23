Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 171,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 73.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 238,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 101,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

