AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AbbVie by 35.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 337,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,064. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.