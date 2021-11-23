AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.