Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $3.58 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $323.30 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $267.29 or 0.00466763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,392,219 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

