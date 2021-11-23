Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €28.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €28.30 ($32.16) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.72 ($30.36).

ARL traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.10 ($31.93). 103,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

