Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €32.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €32.30 ($36.70) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.72 ($30.36).

ARL stock opened at €28.10 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of €29.90 ($33.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.75.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

