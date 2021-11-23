A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $82.80 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,836. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.