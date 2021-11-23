A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $462.50

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 468.50 ($6.12), with a volume of 16767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £534.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In other news, insider Zoe Howorth bought 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Insiders bought a total of 5,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,396 in the last three months.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

