A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,940 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 6.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

