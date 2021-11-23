A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,425 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 83,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

