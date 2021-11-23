A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. 77,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,561. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

