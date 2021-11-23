A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,037. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.