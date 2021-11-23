A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 442,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.