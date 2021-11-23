$92.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $92.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $399.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $401.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $364.29 million to $375.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

