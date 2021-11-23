908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.30

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 10237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

MASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $630.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

