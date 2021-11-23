7,741 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,697 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

