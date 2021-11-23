7,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock worth $176,875,976. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

