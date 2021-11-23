$7.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $7.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.16. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.45 to $27.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $28.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.65. 32,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.76. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

