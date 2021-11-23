$68.20 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $68.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.08 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

