$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post sales of $62.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.94 million to $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

