$600.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $600.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.30 million and the lowest is $590.36 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 900,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.