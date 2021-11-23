5,712 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.