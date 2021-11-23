5,328 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

FTCS stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

