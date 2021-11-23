51,750 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

