$5.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings of $5.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $10.27. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $14.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $41.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $48.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $52.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,579.00. 224,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,405.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3,400.69. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

