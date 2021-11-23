360 Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

360 Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

