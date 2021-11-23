360 Financial Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $529.85 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $347.80 and a one year high of $548.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.