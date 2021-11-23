360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.