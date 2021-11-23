351,525 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 394,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

