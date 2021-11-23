328,975 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 328,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

